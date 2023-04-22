The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $165.79.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

