Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $435,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

XOM opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

