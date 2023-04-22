Cwm LLC Acquires 7,673 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

