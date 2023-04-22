Cwm LLC Has $873,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $155.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

