Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $153.45 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

