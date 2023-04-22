Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,489 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,286 shares of company stock worth $4,819,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

