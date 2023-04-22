DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 47,916 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,916 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.