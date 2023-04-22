Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

