Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 35,678 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

