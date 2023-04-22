Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

