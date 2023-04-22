F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

F.N.B. Stock Down 3.0 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in F.N.B. by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 800,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 290,915 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.