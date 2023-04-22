Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $11.99 on Friday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $707.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

