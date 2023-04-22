Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.25-$5.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $517.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

