KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.
KLA Trading Down 1.0 %
KLA stock opened at $371.97 on Thursday. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
