Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.41 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

