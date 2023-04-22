Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.74.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $285.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

