Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $419.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $422.00 to $419.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE LMT opened at $482.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 656.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

