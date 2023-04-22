Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHGG. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Chegg Price Performance

NYSE CHGG opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

