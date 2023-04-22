StockNews.com Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MTB opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

