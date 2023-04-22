Piper Sandler Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $60.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

