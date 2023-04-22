Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

CVLY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $25.95.

Insider Activity at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.19%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,974 shares of company stock worth $88,554 and have sold 3,027 shares worth $76,362. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

