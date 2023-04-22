Lakeland Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $514,609. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

