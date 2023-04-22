Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on May 5th

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DELL opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

