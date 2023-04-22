CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3861 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNH Industrial has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

