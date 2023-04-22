Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Rises By 7.1%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 148,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,044.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,351,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,934,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,322 shares of company stock worth $1,769,193. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRT opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

