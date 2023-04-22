Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Rises By 7.1%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 148,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,044.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,351,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,934,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,322 shares of company stock worth $1,769,193. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Price Performance
Shares of BRT opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
See Also
