ACNB Co. (ACNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 15th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $31.07 on Friday. ACNB has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $264.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ACNB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACNB by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 355.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACNB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Further Reading

