Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

