Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 24th

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading

