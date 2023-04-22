Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Up 3.8%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 219,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 390,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Several research firms have commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.
In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $107,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 1,799.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 299,855 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
