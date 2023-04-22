Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Up 3.8%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 219,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 390,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Solo Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Insider Activity

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $107,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 1,799.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 299,855 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

