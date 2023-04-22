Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after buying an additional 195,327 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.