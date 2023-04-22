CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 5.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $50.75. 592,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,139,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.