Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.31.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ACCD opened at $16.03 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accolade Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Accolade by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Accolade by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Accolade by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Accolade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.