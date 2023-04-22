Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.31.
Accolade Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of ACCD opened at $16.03 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.