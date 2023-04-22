1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

1st Source has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Up 0.4 %

1st Source stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.