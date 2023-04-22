BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading 4.2% Higher

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $74.22. Approximately 47,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 95,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.26.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 55.64% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $847.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,528,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

