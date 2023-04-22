Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,542,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,679,067 shares.The stock last traded at $15.48 and had previously closed at $15.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $37,208,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

