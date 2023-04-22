Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,127,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 643,982 shares.The stock last traded at $33.28 and had previously closed at $33.40.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 540,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

