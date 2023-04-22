Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 274660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Southern Energy from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.