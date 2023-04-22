WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 726,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 200,658 shares.The stock last traded at $40.07 and had previously closed at $39.97.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHDG. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

