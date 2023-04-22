RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 21,111 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.01.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,849.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

