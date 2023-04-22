Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.40

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.40 and last traded at C$42.75, with a volume of 60313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.19%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

