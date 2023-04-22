Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

MOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $8.38 on Friday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 259,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,688,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

