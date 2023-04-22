Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,261,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 954% from the previous session’s volume of 119,644 shares.The stock last traded at $51.62 and had previously closed at $51.72.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $829.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

