Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.20

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 128638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Harrow Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 292,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 68,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Harrow Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

