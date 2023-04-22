KB Home (KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 18th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

KB Home has raised its dividend by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

KB Home Stock Up 0.4 %

KBH opened at $41.69 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KB Home by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

