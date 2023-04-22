Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 12th

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

