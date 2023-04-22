Benchmark Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benchmark reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.86. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $4,675,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

