Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $216,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $44,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

