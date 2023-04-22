Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Cameco has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 149.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

