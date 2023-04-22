Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after buying an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

