Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.66.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.